“We also discussed relations with key states in order to establish a dignified peace. In addition, we talked about joint efforts, particularly with European partners, to ensure reliable security for Ukraine in the future,” Zelenskyy said.

The Prime Minister’s office was approached for comment.

This year has been a challenging one for Zelenskyy, which is perhaps reflected in the statement.

He was given a dressing down by the new US President Donald Trump, and Trump’s Vice President JD Vance.

At the time, Luxon responded to that exchange, saying: “New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine.”

The US suspended military aid to Ukraine in March and later restored it. The two countries continue to negotiate a minerals deal, which will give the US rights to Ukrainian mineral resources in return for aid provided to the Ukrainians during the war.

The US and Russia continue to try to negotiate a ceasefire.

Trump told NBC News he was “very angry” and “pissed off” with Russian President Vladimir Putin after weeks negotiations.

Trump criticised Putin for attacking Zelensky’s credibility. He also threatened to impose a 50% tariff on countries buying Russian oil if he did not agree to a ceasefire.

