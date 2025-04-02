Prime Minister Christopher Luxon discussed placing further sanctions on Russia in a recent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy revealed the talks had taken place in a post to the social media site X, formerly Twitter.
“We value New Zealand’s role in the global sanctions effort. Today, Prime Minister Luxon and I discussed the need to apply new sanctions against Russia for prolonging the war and trying to distort the diplomatic efforts of the partners,” Zelenskyy said.
“I’m grateful for his kind words about Ukraine and the Ukrainian people – and especially for the support New Zealand has provided to our country during this war. New Zealand stands firmly on the side of life – providing assistance to help us defend our people and our state and supporting Ukraine both politically and economically,” he said.
Zelenskyy said he told Luxon about recent Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy structure.