But Tamihere’s urgent court action could delay that process.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said last month that he supported TPK’s decision following its tendering process.

“It’s entirely appropriate after 10 years that TPK makes an operational decision to change its commissioning agencies. It’s not about an individual commissioning agency, or frankly, John Tamihere, it’s actually about making sure those agencies deliver,” he said.

Tamihere said litigation was his only means to test TPK’s procurement processes.

“Documents have been filed in the High Court in Wellington contesting the Te Puni Kokiri Whānau Ora Commissioning Procurement Process. We have 116 partners, the crème of Māori expertise, skill and capability throughout Te Ika-ā-Maui who are all interested parties,” Tamihere said when filing the papers.

“On behalf of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, its board of directors and all of our partner network, we want to make it very clear that this is a process contesting a Crown agency, contesting this Government’s approach to Māori and contesting Te Puni Kokiri.

“It has nothing to do with damaging the reported winning tenderers. If they become collateral damage in this regard that is a matter for Te Puni Kokiri and its leadership to resolve,” he said.

TPK did would not comment on the legal action.

“Te Puni Kōkiri is aware of High Court proceedings filed by Te Pou Matakana Limited (WOCA), and does not plan to comment further on matters before the court,” a spokesperson told the Herald.

Whānau Ora started under the 2014 National-Māori Party coalition as a new way to fund support services for Māori. TPK data shows around 80,000 Māori and or Pasifika use Whānau Ora services.