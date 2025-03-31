John Tamihere and the Government will head to the Wellington High Court today over a $155 million Whānau Ora contract.
Lawyers acting for the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (WOCA) chief executive filed urgent documents in the Wellington court on Friday requesting a judicial review after losing the contract for Whānau Ora services in Te Ika a Maui (North Island) last month.
The Secretary for Māori Development Dave Samuels is named as the first defendant and the case is set down for 10am today before Wellington High Court judge Justice Christine Grice.
Crown agency Te Puni Kōkiri (TPK) announced in March all three agencies that had delivered the contracts since 2014 - Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (North Island), Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu (South Island), and Pasifika Futures (Pacific families across Aotearoa) had missed out on new contracts through the procurement process.
TPK announced four new organisations would deliver the $155m worth of services to Māori and Pasifika, and more details would be announced this month.