“It’s a cathartic event for non-Māori in terms of taking it out on us to blame us for all their woes in the world.”

Being criticised for receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest-free loans from a charitable trust to sponsor your own political aspirations? Racist. An inquiry being launched into Manurewa Marae and the potential misuse of census data by Te Pāti Māori? Racist. Giving other potential Whānau Ora commissioning agencies a chance to pitch for funding? Racist. Te Pāti Māori being told to file a financial statement, as required under law and already done by every other political party? Racist.

Like many Māori, I have had my fair share of racist experiences in Aotearoa. I’m sure John Tamihere has too. I have no doubt that racism remains deeply entrenched, both systemically and in specific instances, throughout Aotearoa. I know Manurewa Marae, Te Pāti Māori and Te Whānau o Waipareira do incredible work in the communities they serve. I am sure these organisations and the people involved with them have been subjected to racist attacks on several occasions – you don’t need to look far to see examples of it. However, what I do reject is the idea that every single time a Māori person in a position of power, or a Māori organisation open to public scrutiny has its integrity questioned, those questions are motivated by racism.

I’m involved in governance, chairing my whānau trust and an incorporated society for my hapū. We might not have tens of millions in assets and cash reserves like Waipareira Trust, but we do still have legal obligations and requirements. I know this, our trustees and committee members know this, and John Tamihere knows this. I’ve received reminders and warnings about filing financial statements – it’s nothing novel, nor is it anything to do with my race.

At the core of this issue is accountability. In any democratic system, public institutions and charities – especially those entrusted with millions in funding – must be transparent and open to scrutiny. This isn’t about singling out Waipareira or Te Pāti Māori unfairly. Many Māori-led organisations navigate complex funding landscapes, often facing systemic barriers that mainstream charities do not. However, that does not exempt them from upholding high standards of governance.

Tamihere’s approach risks undermining the very cause he claims to serve. When every critique is framed as an attack on Māori, it can weaken the ability to call out real and harmful racism when it occurs. Even worse, it can erode public trust in kaupapa Māori institutions and provide an easy excuse for those who already doubt their legitimacy.

The case of Waipareira Trust’s pending deregistration underscores why accountability matters. After a four-year battle with Charities Services, the trust was reportedly facing deregistration late last year amid allegations of mismanagement, conflicts of interest and political activity inconsistent with its charitable status. Its financial dealings – including over $385,000 in interest-free loans to Tamihere for his political campaigns – highlight blurred lines between governance and personal ambition. The recent near-doubling of executive salaries – making Waipareira’s leadership the highest-paid charity executives in Aotearoa – raises further questions about financial stewardship.

Adding to this, an inquiry into data protection further pointed out the risks of inadequate oversight. The Public Service Commission found that government agencies, including Stats NZ and the Ministry of Health, failed to implement necessary safeguards in their agreements with Te Pou Matakana, Waipareira Trust and Manurewa Marae. The lack of proper data security controls and conflict of interest protections created an environment where personal information collected for the census and Covid-19 vaccinations could potentially be misused. These matters have been referred by the public service commissioner to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, but the agency failures identified in the report, especially when set against the background of Tamihere’s crusade to have access to information, reinforce the case for stronger accountability measures. New government contracts with these entities have been temporarily suspended until proper safeguards are established.

This is not just about Waipareira, though. Charities must be politically neutral, ensuring public funds and taxpayer benefits serve the public good, not partisan ambitions. However, Waipareira’s financial support for Te Pāti Māori – including hosting campaign events and providing logistical support – has repeatedly raised red flags. These actions blur the necessary boundary between charitable work and political engagement, which is a risk not just for Waipareira but for the integrity of kaupapa Māori governance as a whole.

At the same time, it is easy to see why Tamihere is critical of the system in which he operates. There are a raft of broader systemic challenges Māori organisations face. Many kaupapa Māori charities and service providers work in a system that has historically excluded them from equitable access to funding. There is an ongoing struggle for Māori-led organisations to receive the same level of support as their mainstream counterparts. However, the solution cannot be to sidestep accountability. In fact, strengthening financial transparency and governance would only reinforce the case for greater funding and self-determination for Māori-led organisations.

Where do we go from here? The future of kaupapa Māori governance depends on robust accountability structures that reflect Māori values while also ensuring transparency. Strong independent governance, clear financial policies and a commitment to political neutrality will protect organisations like Waipareira from accusations of misconduct and safeguard their ability to serve our communities effectively. At a time when Māori sovereignty and equity remain under threat, we cannot afford to let internal mismanagement erode the very foundations of tino rangatiratanga.

Tamihere has built his career on being a fighter, a man unafraid to speak his mind, a political maestro who takes no prisoners. This combative energy has served him well in many instances. But not every battle requires a patu. Sometimes, leadership means listening instead of lashing out. While we should never remain bystanders in the face of racism, it takes strength, too, to accept the need for accountability and scrutiny.