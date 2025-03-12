- Te Puni Kōkiri Secretary Dave Samuels announced changes to strengthen Whānau Ora and localise services.
- The three current commissioning agencies will be replaced by new ones in July, affecting around 1000 jobs.
- The decision, involving $155 million in service contracts, has shocked many in the Māori community.
Te Puni Kōkiri secretary for Māori development Dave Samuels says commissioning changes were made to strengthen Whānau Ora and align the service with the Government’s philosophy of devolving services to local communities.
The three incumbent commissioning agencies – Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency in the North Island, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu in the South Island and Pasifika Futures – were notified last Friday that their contracts were not being renewed. From July, the three agencies will be replaced by four new commissioning agencies – two for the North Island, one for the South Island and one for Pacific.
An estimated 1000 jobs could be lost in the changeover – around 600 from the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency alone – but some kaimahi (workers) could find employment with the new agencies.