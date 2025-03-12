Samuels says changing the Whānau Ora providers was to deliver on the Government’s philosophy of localising services. The three agencies had been delivering – $155 million in last year’s budget – of Whānau Ora services since its introduction in 2014.

“This is about strengthening. This is about taking an opportunity. This is about making sure that Whānau Ora, if we are successful, is positioned to be able to do more in the community,” Samuels told radio station Waatea 603am.

“There was a strong response from the market. An evaluation panel considered proposals to deliver Whānau Ora services. The panel has now made recommendations, which I have approved, as the chief executive with delegated authority for this process.”

He said everyone who tendered were notified of the selection decisions on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Public announcements on the new arrangements will be made once negotiations have concluded and contracts have been signed. This is on track to be completed in April.

News that the three agencies had missed out on the $155m service contracts had been met with shock by some Māori.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, who chairs the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, said she was “absolutely gutted” to lose the contract.

“After 10 years of delivering to whānau in vulnerable communities, we couldn’t believe the decision,” she said.

The South Island Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, said the Government’s action was the “destruction of Whānau Ora by stealth”.

“We are shocked and utterly devastated,” said Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu Pouārahi, Ivy Harper, “not just for our staff and partners, the many whānau we work alongside and our communities, but because what the Government is now presenting as Whānau Ora is in fact a watered down version that rips the heart out of what has been a highly successful approach to inequity.”