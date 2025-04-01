Currently, only service people injured while deployed overseas during a war or emergency operation qualify unless they served before ACC was founded in 1974.

“There are many versions of the definition of a veteran,” Apiata said.

“The definition that resides within our country at the moment splits us into two peoples when we should be one. Because we all gave one service.

Army Reserves Major Vincent Copeland, left, was MC for a formal visit of Whakatāne RSA attended by Warrant Officer Willie Apiata, East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick, Minister for Veterans Chris Penk and Te Puna Ora o Mātaatua executive team member Frances Te Kani.

“Whether we go abroad or we stay at home, we swear our allegiance to our people that are here, within Aotearoa and our shores, and to serve under our queen or king.”

He said he had spoken to previous Ministers for Veterans Affairs, Peeni Henare, Meka Whaitiri and Ron Mark, about the issue.

“As I said five years ago, I cannot carry this until we are all under the same umbrella,” he said of the medal.

Te Puna Ora o Mātaatua, a Māori health trust, entered into a partnership with Veterans Affairs to extend the reach of support available to veterans in the Bay of Plenty.

Speaking at the event, trust executive team member Frances Te Kani said better Government support for veterans couldn’t come fast enough as many were running out of time.

“We’ve heard through research our veterans are underserviced.

“We’re having to rob Peter to pay Paul, to be honest, in our provision of services to our veterans because they need this.”

Apiata told Penk the Victoria Cross was a powerful and amazing taonga.

“It can give us the spirit and wairua to achieve great things.

“You are the chief and commander of the veterans, and you need to lead us now, and we will follow you to support you so that we are all under the same umbrella of what service really means. Every single one of us.”

Penk, in turn, committed to take the conversation around entitlements for veterans “to the next level” in coming weeks.

“In four weeks it will be Anzac Day and between now and then I commit to you that we will move that discussion forward to the next level and I welcome the engagement that will then flow from that,” he said.

He thanked Apiata for the gesture he had made.

Willie Apiata. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“I don’t wish to retain that taonga long. It weighs very heavily on me. I will return it to you. I undertake to do that as soon as possible on the basis you have set out.”

He said the Government had a legal and a moral obligation to look after those it sent into harm’s way and acknowledged there was a gap in current legislation

“The legal obligation at the moment is defined in terms of the Veteran’s Support Act. As we know, there are layers within that, but also there are many who have served their country who are not recognised and defined as such.”

He said other countries, including New Zealand’s Five Eyes partners, had a common understanding that the word veteran applied to anyone who had served honourably in their nation’s defence force.

“I would welcome the opportunity to visit again, and I have a solemn duty now to do so. This thing’s going to burn a hole in my pocket,” he said.

Penk was also presented with a copy of the report He Aha Taku Oranga Hauora Mō Apōpō, by its lead investigator, Te Teko RSA president Hemana Waaka.

The report was commissioned by the Health Research Council aimed to better understand health concerns faced by Māori veterans.

The goal of the report was to address gaps in health services and explore ways to support the long-term health of Māori veterans through culturally appropriate care.

Penk acknowledged there were deficiencies in the processing of claims.

“It doesn’t represent a good access to those services at the moment when it takes, for example, 360 days on average to process claims for disablement pension. That’s too long.

“It seems to me some moves have been made in the right direction, but I know that we need to go further and faster.”

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.