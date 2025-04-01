Apiata received the medal for carrying a wounded fellow soldier to safety under heavy fire in Afghanistan in 2004. He has campaigned for more than five years for changes to the Veterans Support Act 2014.
The Act sets out which people who have served in the New Zealand military qualify for entitlements such as pensions and compensation for injuries or illness incurred through service.
He said he had spoken to previous Ministers for Veterans Affairs, Peeni Henare, Meka Whaitiri and Ron Mark, about the issue.
“As I said five years ago, I cannot carry this until we are all under the same umbrella,” he said of the medal.
Te Puna Ora o Mātaatua, a Māori health trust, entered into a partnership with Veterans Affairs to extend the reach of support available to veterans in the Bay of Plenty.
Speaking at the event, trust executive team member Frances Te Kani said better Government support for veterans couldn’t come fast enough as many were running out of time.
“We’ve heard through research our veterans are underserviced.
“We’re having to rob Peter to pay Paul, to be honest, in our provision of services to our veterans because they need this.”
Apiata told Penk the Victoria Cross was a powerful and amazing taonga.
“It can give us the spirit and wairua to achieve great things.
“You are the chief and commander of the veterans, and you need to lead us now, and we will follow you to support you so that we are all under the same umbrella of what service really means. Every single one of us.”
Penk, in turn, committed to take the conversation around entitlements for veterans “to the next level” in coming weeks.
“In four weeks it will be Anzac Day and between now and then I commit to you that we will move that discussion forward to the next level and I welcome the engagement that will then flow from that,” he said.
He thanked Apiata for the gesture he had made.
“I don’t wish to retain that taonga long. It weighs very heavily on me. I will return it to you. I undertake to do that as soon as possible on the basis you have set out.”
He said the Government had a legal and a moral obligation to look after those it sent into harm’s way and acknowledged there was a gap in current legislation
“The legal obligation at the moment is defined in terms of the Veteran’s Support Act. As we know, there are layers within that, but also there are many who have served their country who are not recognised and defined as such.”
He said other countries, including New Zealand’s Five Eyes partners, had a common understanding that the word veteran applied to anyone who had served honourably in their nation’s defence force.