Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

The Government has had enough of ‘lenient’ sentences - it has the previous National Government to thank for enabling them

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announcing the Government is moving forward with coalition promises for longer sentences. Video / Mark Mitchell
Derek Cheng
Opinion by Derek Cheng
Derek Cheng is a Multimedia Journalist for New Zealand’s Herald. He values holding those in power to account and shining a light on issues kept in the dark.
Learn more
  • The Government has passed its flagship sentencing reforms that will lead to longer sentences and add an estimated 1350 prisoners over 10 years
  • Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said the changes are a response to a rise in violent crime and sentences of ‘undue leniency’ under Labour
  • One of the major factors leading to more community sentences and fewer prison sentences were law changes in 2016, under the previous National-led Government

The governing parties all struck a law and order chord among voters in the election campaign, promising to reverse what they each called Labour’s “soft on crime” approach.

Falling prisoner numbers, “lenient” sentences, and rising crime were issues they hammered Labour with repeatedly. So

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics