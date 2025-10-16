Eru Kapa-Kingi, the Toitū te Tiriti campaigner at the centre of the recent Te Pāti Māori allegations, has sent a message to his “haters” and those “throwing dirt on my name”, while also assuring supporters that he and his whānau are doing “sweet”.
In a social media video thisafternoon, the activist said that despite the high-profile allegations being levelled against him and his mother, MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, he and his whānau were doing “sweet” and “solid”.
“I’ve got so many messages of support and aroha. It’s overwhelming in the best way. I’m still working through them, but I appreciate every single one of them,” he said.
“I’m definitely getting the vibe of concern in some of them, and that makes sense, right. Even I would assume before this all happened that, if my name ever got dragged through the media and lies were told about me, I’d be like real down buzz and just going through it.”
But he said that couldn’t be further from the truth.
“It’s like the opposite. I feel so at peace. I feel free. I feel liberated. These last couple nights I’ve had probably like the best sleeps I’ve had in ages.”
For most of the video, Eru Kapa-Kingi spoke of the value of “living by your principles and your purpose and your truth as well”. He said he felt “grounded and anchored in my values”.
“That’s the most important relationship, the relationship with self. You can be settled in who you are when you look in the mirror, you can say to yourself, ‘I’m proud of you, no matter what the world is saying.’
“Even if everyone else is throwing hate, as long as you can honestly say to yourself that you’re proud of yourself and that you love yourself.”
Addressing “my haters” and later “those who are throwing dirt on my name”, Eru Kapa-Kingi said that he hoped “they find time to heal and also be pono and honest with them themselves and also be grounded and anchored, in values that aren’t influenced by their own traumas or their own realities”.
He said, “Toxic behaviour doesn’t just fall out of the sky.
“It’s usually got a context to it and it’s usually driven by unaddressed trauma, unaddressed pain. I wouldn’t wish that upon my worst enemy.”
Asked specifically about Eru Kapa-Kingi’s allegations and Te Pāti Māori counter-allegations, Tamihere said, “I don’t want to go there.”
But he did say “the right tikanga is to tell our truth, but not run around all the media, work all the back door, okay?
“We’re a party that is trying to play our tikanga, right? We don’t like heads on platters. Everyone chases those. We don’t have the same way of looking at things, okay?
“Eru Kapa-Kingi and his whānau have to determine whether they’re in the movement for self-advancement or not. If they are, well then, go and advance yourself, but don’t do it at the expense of a movement. They’ll work their way through that.”
“[Mariameno Kapa-Kingi has] been a good MP. We don’t get any joy in watching them killing each other off,” he said.
“From a purely kaupapa sense, I’d like to see them fix it. But if they don’t get together soon, you’d just about think it was all over in terms of a future for her and Te Pāti Māori, which I find sad.”
