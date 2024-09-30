In the past, Luxon has released the next quarterly plan at around the same point the previous one ends.

In announcing the inquiry in February, Luxon described the school property system as “bordering on crisis”.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has finally moved into Premier House now that refurbishments on the $37 million residence are complete.

The final cost of the upgrades, which included things like new curtains and interior painting, is not known but reported to be north of $170,000.

The Prime Minister has also sold the central Wellington apartment where he lived while the refurbishments were being completed.

While Prime Ministers usually reside in Premier House while in Wellington, Luxon had been staying in his apartment, pointing to the need for superficial refurbishments at the official residence.

He came under pressure for claiming a $52,000 allowance to live in the apartment.

He initially defended the move by calling it an “entitlement” and “within the rules”, but then U-turned, calling it a “distraction”.

He announced in March he would no longer claim the allowance and would repay what he had received since becoming Prime Minister.

Online property records show Luxon’s two-bedroom apartment in the Kate Sheppard complex opposite Parliament sold on September 8 but is still pending settlement.

On Sunday, the Government signalled major change was coming for the “cumbersome” building consenting system, saying it was considering options to replace the 67 consenting authorities around the country.

Among the proposed options were to establish regional building consenting authorities or to create a single point of contact for builders to submit plans to.

