Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to hold media stand-up following housing development visit

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Christopher Luxon speaks to media from the Long Bay Housing project

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is in Auckland where he will speak to reporters following a visit to a housing development.

He’s expected to speak around 4pm. His media conference will be streamed at the top of this page.

Today marks the last day of the Government’s third quarterly action plan. One item remains on the to-do list – the Government’s response to the ministerial inquiry into school property – with decisions on this expected in the coming week.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In the past, Luxon has released the next quarterly plan at around the same point the previous one ends.

In announcing the inquiry in February, Luxon described the school property system as “bordering on crisis”.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has finally moved into Premier House now that refurbishments on the $37 million residence are complete.

The final cost of the upgrades, which included things like new curtains and interior painting, is not known but reported to be north of $170,000.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Prime Minister has also sold the central Wellington apartment where he lived while the refurbishments were being completed.

While Prime Ministers usually reside in Premier House while in Wellington, Luxon had been staying in his apartment, pointing to the need for superficial refurbishments at the official residence.

He came under pressure for claiming a $52,000 allowance to live in the apartment.

He initially defended the move by calling it an “entitlement” and “within the rules”, but then U-turned, calling it a “distraction”.

He announced in March he would no longer claim the allowance and would repay what he had received since becoming Prime Minister.

Online property records show Luxon’s two-bedroom apartment in the Kate Sheppard complex opposite Parliament sold on September 8 but is still pending settlement.

On Sunday, the Government signalled major change was coming for the “cumbersome” building consenting system, saying it was considering options to replace the 67 consenting authorities around the country.

Among the proposed options were to establish regional building consenting authorities or to create a single point of contact for builders to submit plans to.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics