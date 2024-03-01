Bigger buses hit the streets, journalists reveal plans to save Newshub and an investigation is launched after a technical glitch brought petrol stations to a standstill in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he is “entitled” to claim a $52,000 optional allowance to live in the Wellington apartment he owns, while he leads a Government demanding the public service find savings of up to 7.5 per cent from their budgets.

The allowance is meant to pay for Luxon to find accommodation in Wellington. However, few prime ministers have claimed it - Luxon is the first in at least 34 years.

Out-of-towners like Jacinda Ardern have opted to live in the prime minister’s official residence, Premier House, for free. Other prime ministers like Chris Hipkins and Bill English, were already based in Wellington.

English claimed an allowance but decided to pay it back after it was revealed he claimed nearly $1000 a week to live in his family home, which was officially deemed a ministerial residence.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said Luxon was “claiming an accommodation allowance on his Wellington apartment in accordance with the rules”.

Luxon, speaking from Queenstown, said he wanted to live in Premier House but couldn’t because of “maintenance issues”.

In the meantime, he stayed at his apartment and was able to claim the allowance because he was not a Wellington MP.

“It’s an entitlement and I’m well within the rules,” he told journalists.

“I’m entitled to the entitlements that everyone else has.”

He said it was his intention to live in Premier House “as quick as I can”.

Luxon already owns an apartment in Wellington, where he lives when in the capital. It is one of seven properties owned by Luxon, all of which are held without mortgages according to Parliament’s pecuniary interests register. The $52,000 allowance will cover his costs while living in the apartment.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis campaigned on cutting public spending. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The news that Luxon, already one of New Zealand’s wealthiest prime ministers, will become the first in decades to claim the allowance comes at an awkward time for the Government, which is asking ministries to find savings of between 6.5 and 7.5 per cent - with some exclusions.

The Government is also trimming back on the welfare bill by strictly enforcing benefit sanctions and changing the way benefits are calculated, which will mean someone on a supported living payment, the modern disability benefit, would miss out on $2300 a year by 2028.

Prime ministers have frequently complained about the condition of Premier House. Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson described the upstairs living quarters as resembling a 1980s motel. Ardern nevertheless stayed at the residence with her family.

The former Government commissioned a report into the work needed on Premier House. This report has been received and the Government is currently considering its options.

“As has been reported, the Premier House Board Report suggests Premier House requires a significant amount of work so the Prime Minister is considering that before making any decisions around residing there,” a spokesman for the Prime Minister said.

Luxon is not the only MP to claim an accommodation allowance while owning a place in Wellington. Figures released this week show Andrew Bayly, Gerry Brownlee, Judith Collins, Simon Court, Barbara Kuriger, Melissa Lee, Mark Mitchell, Deborah Russell, Jenny Salesa, Stuart Smith, Jan Tinetti, Louise Upston, Arena Williams and Duncan Webb all claimed the allowance last year despite owning property in the capital.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.