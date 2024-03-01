Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Christopher Luxon’s short-lived attempt to claim taxpayer funded accommodation allowance was never going to be defensible

Claire Trevett
By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will no longer claim a $52,000 accommodation allowance for living in the Wellington apartment he owns. Video / Newstalk ZB

OPINION

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s short-lived decision to claim an allowance to continue to live in his own apartment in Wellington rather than Premier House showed there are still some significant glitches in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics