Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Government eyeing ‘major reform’ of the building consent system

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during a previous media stand-up in Upper Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during a previous media stand-up in Upper Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Major reform” could be coming for the way buildings are consented in New Zealand with the Government looking at options to completely replace the more than 60 consenting authorities dotted around the country.

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says the Government was considering three options for replacing the current Building Consent Authority (BCA), which included 67 authorities across the country. These options included:

  • Voluntary consolidation - Allowing councils to group together to deliver building control functions. Penk said there were already a number of councils which were pooling some resources but barriers with regard to full integration existed, and this approach would focus on removing these barriers.
  • Regional BCAs - Establishing a smaller number of relatively large regional BCAs to replace the current 67 district and city council BCAs. Penk said this approach would focus on improving consistency and forming entities with the critical mass.
  • Single point of contact - Setting up a single point of contact for builders to submit plans to. Building inspection may be contracted out to existing BCAs or private consenting providers, creating competition and encouraging specialisation.

“There are currently 67 BCAs across the country, each with different practices and approaches. We have a single building code that is supposed to apply consistently to all building work nationally.

“However, there are many instances of builders submitting the exact same plans to different BCAs and finding considerable additional costs and delays result from differing interpretations of the building code.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Penk said the “cumbersome” consenting system was partly to blame for the country’s unaffordable housing, alongside “unreasonably high” building costs.

“The status quo is not serving New Zealanders well. We need to incentivise innovative solutions that improve productivity and enable building at scale.

“That’s why we are beginning discussion on options to replace the current BCA system.”

Penk said the Government would also be reviewing liability settings across the whole building system.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Under the current settings, councils and their ratepayers are liable for defective work. Joint and several liability means councils can be the ‘last person standing’ available to foot the bill when things go wrong. This creates a highly conservative and risk-averse approach, which contributes cost and draws out deadlines.”

Act’s building and construction spokesman Cameron Luxton said the proposals were “fantastic” but Government needed to “go harder”.

“The best option is to let builders opt out altogether with private insurance for new builds. That would get councils out of the way completely, for faster, more innovative, and ultimately more reliable building consents.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics