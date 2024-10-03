Registration for the FamilyBoost rebate opened this week. Households earning up to $180,000 can register for a rebate through Inland Revenue’s myIR platform

The joint press conference is being held just hours after new data from Census 2023 was released.

The new data shows Wellington City is home to the highest proportion of people who identify as belonging to the LGBTIQ+ community.

It also shows cigarette smoking rates have almost halved since 2013 and the number of people working from home increased almost 60% between 2018 and 2023.

On the Census results, Luxon said New Zealand was becoming a more multi-cultural country. He said the nation was richer culturally because of immigrants.

On smoking cessation Luxon said the Government was determined to lower smoking rates across New Zealand.

”We’re doing everything we can to make alternatives available and for people to quit smoking, he said.

“We want to deliver on Smokefree 2025.”

He said they would be trialling alternative heated tobacco products for 12 months to see if it helped people quit smoking.

Luxon said any alternative to get people off cigarettes was a good thing, and the focus was on child-proofing alternatives to smoking.

Nicola Willis and Christopher Luxon speaking to media at Rising Stars Lynfield. Photo / Ben Dickens

Regarding the unfolding crisis in the Middle East crisis, Luxon’s advice for Kiwis was not to travel to Lebanon, Israel or Iran.

He said there were currently 50 New Zealanders in the affected countries.

On the situation with the partner of an Australian diplomat who was involved in a late-night Wellington street fight Luxon said that was an issue for police.

”I’m not fully up to speed with all details.”

He said he was not prepared to go further into the matter while it was ongoing. It needed to be worked through properly, he said.

New Zealand Police are seeking to waive diplomatic immunity so charges can be laid against the person involved in the alleged incident.

In a statement, police confirmed one person was taken into custody following an “altercation” between three people on Dixon St, Wellington, about 3.30am on Sunday – just hours after the All Blacks played the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup in the capital city.

Also today, findings from the 2024 Mood of the Boardroom survey were released, which named Erica Stanford, who holds the Government’s Education and Immigration portfolios, as Luxon’s best-performing minister.

Education Minister Erica Stanford has been named as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's best-performing minister in the Mood of the Boardroom survey. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Stanford scored 4.01/5 on a scale where 1=less impressive and 5=most impressive. More than a third of survey respondents marked her performance “most impressive”.

Stanford is not a member of the Prime Minister’s “kitchen Cabinet” but is deeply respected by him.

Simeon Brown who holds a suite of portfolios — Energy, Local Government, Transport and Auckland — came in next, rating 3.89/5. The Prime Minister was ranked 6th.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.