Mood of the Boardroom: CEOs rate Christopher Luxon’s Cabinet

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Education Minister Erica Stanford gets a big tick from CEOs. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Education Minister Erica Stanford gets a big tick from CEOs. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Erica Stanford is the Cabinet standout as far as leading CEOs and chairs are concerned.

In the 2024 Mood of the Boardroom rankings of the executive, she scored 4.01/5 on a scale where 1=less impressive and 5=most impressive.

Stanford holds both the education and immigration portfolios. A

