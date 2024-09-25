Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. Photo / 123rf

The coalition Government has concluded its first trade deal, signing New Zealand’s fastest trade deal with the United Arab Emirates this morning.

Trade Minister Todd McClay and his UAE counterpart, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoud, wrapped up talks this morning.

The deal, called a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), is the most “trade liberalising” of any CEPA signed by the UAE to date.

“Our Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement [CEPA] with the UAE will eliminate duties on 98.5% of New Zealand’s exports immediately on entry into force, rising to 99% within three years,” McClay said.

“This will create new opportunities for New Zealand businesses in the dynamic UAE market, contributing to our ambitious target of doubling exports by value in 10 years.