Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Matthew Hooton: The women who should be leading National and Labour

By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Labour spokeswoman for finance Barbara Edmonds debate policy at Mood of the Boardroom 2024. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS:

Matthew Hooton has over 30 years’ experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties, the Mayor of Auckland.

OPINION

Business leaders and Herald premium subscribers were privileged yesterday to hear from the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business