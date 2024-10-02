Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: How CEO’s rate Labour’s Barbara Edmonds

By Tim McCready
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
2024 Mood of the Boardroom survey of CEOs and chairs gives Cabinet ministers ratings out of five.

Barbara Edmonds, Labour’s first female finance spokesperson, has stepped into the spotlight as she begins to reshape the party’s economic vision.

She is known for her pragmatic approach, clear communication, and ability to connect financial policy to real-world outcomes.

The NZ Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom survey asked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Mood of the Boardroom

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Mood of the Boardroom