Police advised Mark Mitchell that “significantly more prevention work” would be required for the Government's youth crime targets to be met. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Police Minister Mark Mitchell was warned that the success of his flagship youth crime reduction target relied on many factors beyond the control of the police.
Ministerial briefing papers, provided under the Official Information Act, reveal officials’ concerns that “significantly more prevention work” would be required for the “ambitious” target to be met.
“While Police supports a broad measure on total offending by children and young people, many of the levers to reduce offending or prevent first-time offending sit outside of Police’s influence, including in the care, education and health environments,” the briefing states.
But two months earlier, Mitchell was told that, if he wanted to achieve those targets, “significantly more prevention work is required, including using cross-sector mechanisms such as the Oranga Tamariki Action Plan”.
“Targeted and longer-term social investment is likely to have the biggest impact on these offending patterns and Police supports more direct cross-sector work on prevention to assist achieving this measure.”
Mitchell remains confident there is enough investment in partner agencies to help with prevention work, saying he expects agencies to work collaboratively to achieve youth offending targets and provide a whole-of-system response.
“This includes responses from agencies such Oranga Tamariki, health, justice, education, MSD, HUD and police.”
“Extra police, if they’re achieved – and that’s a big if – aren’t the sole answer. It’s got to be turning back some of that demand to other departments and freeing police up to do traditionally police roles.”
Labour police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen said Oranga Tamariki – the organisation being flagged as a key partner by Mitchell’s advisers – had lost more than 400 roles through the Government’s recent cost-cutting exercise.
She said police were increasingly being expected to do more while partners such as Oranga Tamariki and family violence agencies had not seen a meaningful increase in their budgets.
“We can’t expect better results with reduced investment – the outcome is police are left to do it all.”