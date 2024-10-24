Luxon arrived to a lot less fanfare. He was met on the tarmac by Samoa’s Commerce Minister, Leota Laki Lamositele Sio, with no red carpet or national anthem, moments before a downpour.

Another notable Brit – Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer – also arrived yesterday and he and Luxon sat down for their first bilateral meeting last night.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Starmer said the fact the two Prime Ministers were meeting soon after they both arrived at Chogm “shows the strength of the relationship between our two countries”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks to the Kiwi personnel involved in the salvaging of the sunk HMNZS Manawanui.

Luxon said the UK was one of New Zealand’s “oldest and closest friends” and he was keen to get stuck into some of the regional and global issues both countries face.

The first stop on Luxon’s Chogm agenda was a visit to the Manawanui task force HQ.

Although the wreck is located on the other side of the island, Luxon said he was keen to visit the taskforce’s headquarters as soon as possible.

And he was full of praise for the Defence Force staff involved in the operation.

“We have seen the best of New Zealand through our service people who have been on the ground here immediately from when the accident happened.”

After speaking to media, Luxon met with personnel at the taskforce bunker to thank them personally.

“Well done, my bald brother,” Luxon said to one hairless man, before posing for selfies with another couple of Defence Force staff.

“We’re really proud of you,” he told another group. “You’ve done an exceptionally good job.”

He said, so far, there had been no loss of marine life and no pollution on shore.

“We’re trying to mitigate and dissipate any minor leaks which are coming out of any venting pipes.”

Meanwhile, Samoa’s capital is abuzz with activity as Chogm approaches its final days.

The forum culminates with a leaders’ meeting on Saturday, but tonight, King Charles will attend a dinner with all leaders at the event.

Luxon said it will be his first meeting with the King, and a good opportunity to get a sense of his vision for the Pacific and the wider Commonwealth.

“It will be a relationship [building] conversation about what’s going on in New Zealand, and briefing him on where we are, and what we’re trying to achieve as a new Government.”