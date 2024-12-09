Children’s Minister Karen Chhour had expressed disappointment in the alleged actions of the two boys but was relieved they’d been found. She had repeatedly defended the pilot, claiming it had prompted positive changes for some participants in their pursuit of work and education.

Oranga Tamariki is conducting reviews into both the boy’s death and the absconding incidents.

Luxon, who had refused to comment on the matter last week, today rejected questions asking if the pilot was failing.

Accepting it “won’t be perfect”, Luxon said the programme addressed the “toughest, most serious young offenders” and aimed to make “powerful interventions” in the boys’ lives.

He said it was up to the boys as to whether they took the opportunities the pilot provided them.

Luxon also noted how future bootcamps, enabled by legislation currently progressing through the House, could have longer in-residence phases once the new law was introduced.

“I think that would be good but we’ll look at that next year as legislation comes through.”

The legislation sought to introduce a Young Serious Offender category that was available to judges in order to send youth offenders to a bootcamp programme.

It said a military-style academy order would last between 3 and 12 months, with the young people remaining in the custody of the Oranga Tamariki chief executive throughout. The military-style programme “will be delivered in an Oranga Tamariki section 364 youth justice residence”.

Asked how much longer he believed the in-residence phase should be, Luxon backtracked slightly.

“I’m not saying we will do that, I’m just saying there will be more optionality as we think about the balance between residential versus community care.

“We haven’t had those conversations because we want to go through this pilot.”

Last week, Chhour criticised Oranga Tamariki for “unacceptable” communication that led to her being unaware the second boy had absconded when speaking to the Herald after it had occurred.

Luxon today said he “didn’t think it was very flash” from the agency but believed it didn’t diminish the Government’s intentions to rehabilitate recidivist youth offenders.

Asked whether he was comfortable with the level of monitoring during the in-community phase, Luxon referenced the participants who had engaged with education before warning of the alternative of “having them out running amok”.

The comments followed the publication of Ministry of Transport information suggesting the bootcamp participant who died in the Tirau car accident was driving one of the three vehicles.

Included in the ministry’s data relating to the fatal incident on November 27, it listed the fatality’s role in the crash as “driver”.

Police wouldn’t confirm that detail, citing an ongoing investigation. Oranga Tamariki had not responded to the Herald’s inquiries.

