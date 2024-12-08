Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Tusha Penny confirmed the two boys were missing on Friday while fronting a Parliament select committee.

On Thursday, Chhour had told the Herald she was only aware of Tuesday’s absconding incident, earning Oranga Tamariki chief executive Andrew Bridgman a scolding from Chhour, who said it was “unacceptable” she hadn’t been informed of Wednesday’s incident.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Andrew Bridgman says it was a "simple mistake" not to tell the minister sooner. Photo / Jamie Ensor.

Police told the Herald yesterday the two boys had been found with two others, driving a stolen car in Hamilton.

The group were said to have fled police before officers spiked the car. Police claimed the four teens tried to escape on foot with the machete-wielding driver allegedly attempting to carjack a member of the public’s vehicle but was unsuccessful.

After arresting all four, police said officers found knives, machetes and balaclavas. The police statement said inquiries were ongoing to establish whether the teens were tied to other car thefts and aggravated robberies over recent days.

A 15-year-old was charged with escaping custody, aggravated failing to stop, dangerous driving, unlawful taking a motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.

The other 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Chhour today declined the Herald’s request for an interview but issued a statement, expressing her “sincere gratitude” to those who helped locate the two boys.

“While the circumstances are disappointing, I am relieved they have been found,” she said.

“As this matter is now part of an ongoing investigation, I am unable to provide further details.”

However, Chhour did attempt to explain how Oranga Tamariki wasn’t able to “restrict the movement” of the bootcamp participants now they had graduated to the nine-month in-community phase after spending three months in Palmerston North’s youth justice facility.

“The young people have been in either family or community placements, where they are trusted to comply with their legal orders.”

She referenced the Government’s legislation to introduce a Young Serious Offender categorisation that would allow judges to send recidivist young offenders to future bootcamps.

Chhour argued it would allow Oranga Tamariki to “work longer with young people with more complex needs”.

She noted the pilot had led to some success as some of the initially 10 bootcamp participants had pursued work and education.

Labour’s children’s spokeswoman Willow-Jean Prime believed pushing the legislation through before the pilot concluded in July was “incredibly reckless”.

“It’s a mask off moment for Minister Karen Chhour who looks set to use these recent failings as justification to intensify the very boot camps she’s already lost complete control of,” Prime said.

“Instead of focusing on tightening the cuffs, the Government should focus on prevention and providing stronger safeguards and supports for our children’s complex needs.”

She called on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to “stop this experiment”.

“If he doesn’t put a stop to things now, it’s clear he never cared about our most vulnerable to begin with.”

Earlier this week, Luxon had referred requests for comment to Chhour’s office.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.