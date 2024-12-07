Advertisement
Youths missing from bootcamp found as police respond to alleged carjacking, machete-wielding teens in Hamilton

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The two youths who absconded from the Government’s disciplinary bootcamp have been found by police as they responded to an alleged carjacking by machete-wielding teens in Hamilton, the Herald understands.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said police arrested four teenagers after the serious incident today.

Meanwhile, Oranga Tamariki’s deputy chief executive of youth justice services and residential care, Tusha Penny, told the Herald the two youths missing had been found.

The Herald understands two of the four teenagers arrested, allegedly found with a swag of weapons, and accused of stealing at least one car, were those who had absconded from the bootcamp trial.

Pitkethley said police saw four people wearing masks and gloves inside a car with a smashed quarterlight window driving down Cobham Dr about midday today.

Police established the car, a Toyota Corolla, had been stolen.

The driver turned onto Pukete Rd about 1.20pm.

Police tried to make the driver pull over, however, they fled.

A police unit spiked the car about 30 seconds later, Pitkethley said.

It then turned on to Totara Dr and continued along Sandwich Rd and towards the Te Rapa Straight.

The car came to a stop on Te Rapa Rd between Northway St and Bryant Rd and the occupants then fled on foot.

The teenage driver, who was holding a machete, allegedly then tried carjacking a member of the public’s vehicle. Pitkethley said this person managed to drive away before the alleged offender could get in.

Police then arrested three of the teenage suspects nearby.

A fourth teen was found by a police dog about five minutes later.

Officers found knives, machetes and balaclavas.

Police inquiries will continue, specifically whether any of the four had links to other car thefts and aggravated robberies over recent days.

A 15-year-old was charged with escaping custody, aggravated failing to stop, dangerous driving, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.

The other 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Pitkethley said police would not make any further comment while the matter was before the courts.

Penny also said Oranga Tamariki would not be making any further comment.

The two teenagers who went missing from the bootcamp were revealed on Thursday. It came days after another participant in the military-style academy died in a car accident.

One of the teens who absconded did so while on leave to attend the crash victim’s tangi. The second teen who absconded did so while on “community placement” with their family.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

