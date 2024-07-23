Parliament has resumed after a long period of recess that included just one week of sitting since the Budget was delivered on May 30.

The question on everyone’s lips is whether today’s session will see the return of Darleen Tana who was suspended in March after allegations of migrant exploitation at her husband’s bike business.

Tana has not been seen at Parliament since March. In the intervening period her conduct was reviewed by an independent lawyer and found to be wanting. She resigned from the Green Party caucus before she would have been pushed.

Tana is likely to be exiled to the part of the debating chamber colloquially known as Siberia. Situated in the far corner of the chamber, “Siberia” was home to the likes of Jami-Lee Ross, Gaurav Sharma, and Elizabeth Kerekere after they too fell out with their parties.

The Greens have called on Tana to quit Parliament altogether - a call echoed today by Labour leader Chris Hipkins. So far, she has shown no signs of doing so.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is back in the country after his trip to NATO earlier this month, where he rubbed shoulders with world leaders. Luxon stayed out of the country last week, taking a holiday before returning at the weekend.

The focus in Question Time appears to be on finance and health, with the Government asking itself questions about the state of the Government’s books and healthcare, and the Opposition appearing to probe those issues too.

Labour’s Finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds will ask Nicola Willis whether she refused “any requests of funding for additional frontline services”. The question comes amid reports the Government is trimming funding for frontline health services by imposing a de facto hiring freeze on the organisation.

On Monday, Health Minister Shane Reti denied that funding constraints had resulted in a hiring freeze at Health NZ.

“There hasn’t been a hiring freeze,” Reti said.

“Hundreds of nurses and doctors as well have been employed or taken up offers of employment in the past few months,” he said.

But Labour’s Health spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall said this was “completely at odds” with what she had heard from the frontline.

“They are saying that they see vacant roles in the department that were approved for funding being cut, [job] ads that were on the website disappearing, they’re hearing about maternity leave cover for their colleagues not being filled,” Verrall said.



