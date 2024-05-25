Green Party list MP Darleen Tana making her maiden speech earlier this year, before the party suspended her. Video / Parliament TV

It’s in “everyone’s best interests” for the independent investigation into Darleen Tana to be completed as quickly as possible, the Green Party says, after a key witness said he hadn’t been interviewed by a lawyer asked to look into serious allegations against the first-term MP.

The Greens suspended Tana in March amid claims the list MP was linked to migrant exploitation at her husband’s company.

Two former workers had lodged Employment Relations Authority (ERA) claims against E-Cycles NZ, an e-bike business owned by Tana’s husband Christian Hoff-Nielsen.

He’s denied the workers’ claims and will defend the case at an ERA hearing later this year.

Separately, the Greens hired Wellington lawyer Rachel Burt to lead an independent inquiry into what Tana knew, and when, about the allegations.

One of the former workers, Santiago Latour Palma, told Stuff most of the time he worked at E-Cycles NZ he was doing so illegally on a tourist visa, wages were often late and went unpaid, and he was owed more than $25,000.

He also alleged he told Tana on his first day working he was on a tourist visa and she told him not to worry because he’d be paid in cash, and when he later raised late and unpaid wages with Tana she refused to get involved, Stuff reported earlier.

None of that was true, Hoff-Nielsen told the Herald in March.

“This is not a news story, there is no news.”

Christian Hoff-Nielsen speaking to the Herald outside his e-bike shop in Newmarket in March. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Stuff reported today Palma had called and texted Burt on Thursday to say he was ready to talk and share evidence for her review.

The Argentinian had previously declined to be interviewed because his advocate Nathan Santesso had concerns about the terms of the review.

Burt didn’t reply, instead emailing Santesso that she’d checked with the Greens about timeframes because she was soon to send her draft report, Stuff reported.

“Unfortunately, to meet with Santiago at this juncture would cause further delay to completion of the investigation, which has already been underway for many weeks.”

Like any member of the public, he could still provide information to the Green Party directly, Burt said.

It was understood the second worker with an active complaint had spoken to the lawyer, along with other former E-Cycles NZ staffers, Stuff reported.

Everyone who might have relevant information had had the opportunity to be heard since the independent investigation began, the Greens said in a statement today.

“Our understanding is that someone who chose not to be interviewed for two months has very recently changed their mind.

“It is in everyone’s best interests that the investigation concludes as quickly as possible and we are confident that natural justice principles will be upheld.”

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter pictured as she confronted National MP Matt Doocey in Parliament on May 1.

Tana, who transferred her share of the company to Hoff-Nielsen and stood down as a director in 2019, is among several Green MPs to run into trouble in the last year.

Elizabeth Kerekere quit the party last year amidst bullying allegations and Golriz Ghahraman resigned after allegations emerged of her shoplifting.

And this month, during a debate about transport policy, Rongotai MP Julie Anne Genter walked across the debating chamber to National MP Matt Doocey, waved a booklet and spoke angrily to him while gesturing and getting close to his face.

She has been referred to Parliament’s Privileges Committee for the outburst.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.