Suspended Green MP Darleen Tana says she intends to cooperate fully with an investigation after allegations emerged of migrant exploitation at her husband’s company.

“I welcome an investigation and intend to cooperate fully, and I will not be commenting further,” Tana, who held the party’s small business portfolio, told the Herald in a statement.

Tana is the third Green MP in less than a year to run into trouble, following in the footsteps of Elizabeth Kerekere, who quit the party last year amidst bullying allegations, and Golriz Ghahraman, who resigned after allegations emerged of her shoplifting.

Green Party MP Darleen Tana has been suspended amid allegations she is linked to migrant exploitation at her husband’s company.

A statement from Green Party leader Marama Davidson and Chloe Swarbrick earlier today said Tana was suspended on Thursday afternoon because the allegations raised a conflict of interest with her small business portfolio.

The claims first came to light on February 1 when Tana informed the party a complaint had been made to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) by a worker at her husband Christian Hoff-Neilsen’s business, E-Bikes NZ.

Tana was suspended after it became apparent she may have previously been aware of the allegations.

A spokesperson for the Green Party said they are conducting an internal investigation to determine what Tana knew about the allegations relating to her husband’s business.

The party has appointed an independent expert workplace investigator and barrister to establish the facts.

Christian Hoff-Nielsen, who founded the E-Bikes NZ chain, denied all allegations when speaking to the Herald this morning from his store in Auckland’s Newmarket.

Hoff-Nielsen said he had not spoken to the worker “at all” and had worked for him for “mere months”.

“He’s just pumping it up,” he said, insinuating the claims are a cash grab.

Christian Hoff-Neilsen, husband of Darleen Tana, denied all allegations when speaking to the Herald this morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

He said being stood down has been “really hard” on Tana.

“She’s not here and she’s got nothing to do with this,” Hoff-Nielsen said.

Hoff-Nielsen said Tana is now at home, but would not say whether that was in Auckland or Wellington.

“When we go home, we talk about what families talk about … some employees present at work is not relevant.”

He denied the worker was ever paid with cash, was owed any money, and that Tana oversaw him working for cash during a first day trial.

Green Party MP Darleen Tana has been suspended following "deeply serious" allegations of migrant exploitation

Davidson and Swarbrick fronted morning media to respond to the allegations. Davidson acknowledged to RNZ that the incident showed the party was going through tough times.

Swarbrick told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking they are “deeply serious allegations”.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.