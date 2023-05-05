Elizabeth Kerekere breaks silence

Green Party MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere. Photo / Paul Taylor

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere has broken her silence, accusing Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson of stalling an inquiry into her behaviour.

In a late night Zoom call with Green Party members, Kerekere set out her version of events, having been out of the public eye since a leaked message emerged appearing to call fellow Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick a “crybaby”.

Despite being launched nearly a month ago, Kerekere alleged the investigation had only commenced recently - evidence of an attempt to oust her.

According to some sources on the call, Kerekere implied she was considering leaving the Greens altogether. Another person on the call was unsure as to whether this was in fact implied.

Rumours have swirled in the Greens for days that Kerekere would join fellow Ikaroa Rawhiti MP Meka Whaitiri and quit her party. Appearing to address these rumours, Kerekere said she had not been approached by another party.

Kerekere has been absent from Parliament while a investigation into her conduct was carried out. The investigation was prompted by a message Kerekere sent to a group chat calling Swarbrick a “crybaby”.

The investigation expanded to look at whether the incident was part of a “part of a pattern of behaviour that may be affecting staff wellbeing or the trust of Caucus colleagues”, according to a statement from co-leaders Shaw and Davidson.

The timing of the investigation is pertinent because Green Party members are currently voting on their party’s list ranking. If Kerekere is given a low ranking, it would make it almost impossible to reenter Parliament after the election. An indicative list ranking compiled by party delegates placed Kerekere fourth.

Supporters of Kerekere had tried to halt list ranking until the investigation had wrapped up, deeming it unfair to hold a vote while she was under investigation.

However, this attempt failed.

Instead, Kerekere was given the opportunity to address members and give her side of the story.

This appeared to go against what the co-leaders wished, which was that it neither side would talk about what the investigation if a statement could not be agreed between them.

“Consistent with Green Party values, we made clear that the process should be fair to everyone involved. In the absence of an agreement on what could be said, the parties involved have refrained from saying anything,” Shaw and Davidson said in a joint statement.

“We remain committed to an internal process that is fair, and provides an opportunity to hear from MPs and present and former staff in confidence on matters that may have an impact on our ability to carry out our important work on behalf of the people of Aotearoa,” they said.