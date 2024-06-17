A person is dead after riding into a pole on a suburban Christchurch street overnight. Video / Supplied

Loved ones of a man who died after riding an e-scooter into a street pole are trying to return his body to his home country of Germany.

Daniel Liesy’s friends and family said their “hearts are broken” as they mourn their “beloved son, wonderful brother, grandson, and valued partner, best friend, and colleague”.

Liesy died after hitting a pole and falling in Christchurch, late on Friday night at the intersection of Brougham St and Waltham Rd in St Martins.

The accident happened around 11pm.

A fundraising page started after his death described him as an “extraordinary person who touched many lives”.

“The well-being of his fellow human beings was always his top priority. Even on grey days, he always tried to see the good - he never gave up.”

It said Liesy loved the “adventure” of New Zealand with his partner, whom he met and fell in love with here, but his “heart always beat” for Germany.

“We would like to fulfil [Liesy]’s last wish and bring him back home,” wrote Alexandra Liesy.

“An infinite emptiness remains, a gap that can never be closed again. But together, we can bid farewell to [Liesy] as he deserves.”

The GoFundMe page said their lives would “never be the same” after Liesy’s death.

“And yet, we are full of gratitude for this shared time, which we will carry in our hearts for a lifetime. In our thoughts, memories, and stories, you will continue to live on.”

‘Really loud crash’

A woman who lived near the accident scene said she heard a “really loud crashing noise” late on Friday.

She also heard emergency services arrive but did not look to see what was going on.

Another neighbour said he didn’t see the crash when it happened but watched from his window as fire truck, ambulances and police cars pulled up to tend to the fatally-injured rider.

The incident follows a spate of serious scooter crashes in New Zealand.

A man was left with serious head injuries after coming off an e-scooter in Auckland CBD on a dangerous stretch of road on College Hill.

The rider came off his scooter and was immediately knocked unconscious, “bleeding profusely” from his head.

Another man, Ryan Taylor, 30, died after crashing his e-scooter on Ian Mckinnon Drive in Eden Terrace in January.

Toben “Toby” Hunt, 23, died in 2019 after falling from a Lime scooter in downtown Auckland.

In September 2023, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi made the decision renew e-scooters’ exemption from being classified as motor vehicles.

Despite their speed they are allowed to travel on roads, cycleways and footpaths.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.







