Ryan Taylor, 30, died in an electric scooter crash in central Auckland on Monday.

The man who died in an e-scooter crash in central Auckland on Monday night was Ryan Taylor, police say.

Taylor, 30, died in the crash on Ian McKinnon Drive in Eden Terrace, said Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh, of the Tāmaki Makaurau Serious Crash Unit.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Taylor’s friends and whānau during this difficult time”, he said.

“While an investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains underway, police can confirm no other vehicles were involved.”

A Givealittle page for Taylor’s family said: “Ryan was a special soul and will be so dearly missed by many.

“We are planting a memorial tree on behalf of Ryan Taylor for all friends and family to be able to visit his spirit at any time. This will be at the Mt Eden Gardens.”

Ōtara Uber driver Jeyananthan Muthukumaru and his passenger were among those first on the scene after the crash. Muthukumaru initially thought the e-scooter rider had suffered only minor injuries.

“But we went to the guy and he was bleeding from the ear. His blood was on my hands.”

Taylor was unconscious and lying on his back, with his helmet still on, as Muthukumaru, who did not see the crash, called 111.

Another motorist then arrived, speaking to the 111 operator before Taylor’s helmet and backpack were removed and CPR was started.

Muthukumaru, 46, a Sri Lankan native, said: “This Kiwi guy came to help … he started giving CPR. Police, ambulance and everybody arrived but unfortunately they said he had passed away.”

He had earlier watched other vehicles slow but not stop for the injured rider. However, that wasn’t an option for him, the married father of two said.

“I’m a church leader at Elim and I can’t just ignore it. I’m trying to do my best.”

Jeyananthan Muthukumaru, inset, was among those who helped after the fatal e-scooter crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He is also an orderly co-ordinator in the emergency department at Middlemore Hospital and said he was familiar with sudden death.

But every loss was a tragedy. “I was so hurt and sad we couldn’t save his life.”

He and his passenger remained at the scene until about 1am, before Muthukumaru completed the fare.

“My customer, he’s from Nepal. He was also so upset.”

A Herald photographer at the scene of the crash said the e-scooter appeared to be privately owned.

Emergency services at the scene after Monday's fatal e-scooter crash on Ian McKinnon Dr in Auckland's Eden Terrace. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Taylor is the third person to die since the use of hired and private e-scooters became widespread in New Zealand about five years ago.

Toben “Toby” Hunt, 23, died in 2019 after falling off a Lime e-scooter in downtown Auckland.

In August last year, New Zealand Athletics official and judge Kathryn Fraser was killed while riding an e-scooter in Christchurch.

The 57-year-old was struck by a van in the suburb of Linwood, police said.

Flowers at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Avonside Drive in central Christchurch in tribute to Kathryn Fraser (inset), who was knocked off an e-scooter by a van last August. Photo / Claire Sherwood

E-scooters are exempt from being classed as motor vehicles and are allowed to travel on roads, cycleways and footpaths.

Crashes are most likely to hurt the scooter’s rider, rather than pedestrians.

The number of serious crashes has been overstated because of an ACC blunder.

The organisation admitted last year it had overstated e-scooter claims by $5 million because it had included all motorised scooters, including mopeds and mobility scooters, in the stats.

