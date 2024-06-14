Putin proposes his requirments for the war on Ukraine to end, the search for Tom Phillips and his children continue and NZ ski season begins today.

A person is dead after riding into a pole on a suburban Christchurch street overnight.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene of a scooter crash at the intersection of Brougham St and Waltham Rd in St Martins, Christchurch.

The accident happened around 11pm.

A police spokesperson said the rider had fallen off their scooter after colliding with a pole. They died at the scene.

Police blocked the road in the area while they worked to clear the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, said the spokesperson.

The incident follows a swathe of serious scooter crashes in New Zealand.

A man was left with serious head injuries after coming off an e-scooter in Auckland CBD on a dangerous stretch of road on College Hill.

The rider came off his scooter and was knocked immediately unconscious, “bleeding profusely” from his head.

Another man, Ryan Taylor, 30, died after crashing his e-scooter on Ian Mckinnon Dr in Eden Tce in January.

Toben “Toby” Hunt, 23, died in 2019 after falling from a Lime scooter in downtown Auckland.

In September 2023, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency made the decision renew e-scooters exemption from being classified as motor vehicles.

Despite their speed, they are allowed to travel on roads, cycleways and footpaths.