Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Migrant exploitation woes a stain on New Zealand’s reputation

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
New Zealand has encouraged migrant workers to plug vital job gaps here, but do we deliver the goods in return?

New Zealand has encouraged migrant workers to plug vital job gaps here, but do we deliver the goods in return?

EDITORIAL

The dream of a better life for their families in New Zealand appears to have been tarnished for another group of migrants.

A Bay of Plenty advocate for a group of 200 says they have paid thousands for visas and employment agreements, under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme to work with a construction company, but have had little work or money and are now in dire circumstances. The company at the centre of the stoush is disputing the allegations.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand