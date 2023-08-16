A newly arrived Indian migrant worker was allegedly assaulted and left at Auckland airport after failing to pay extortion money to his employer. Photo / Jason Oxenham

More than 160 accredited employers are being investigated by Immigration New Zealand following complaints of worker exploitation and breaches of the work visa scheme.

Five employers have had their accreditation suspended and six revoked as of August 9. The reasons include breaching employment standards, false declarations, liquidation and having migrants working for them without valid working rights or in breach of visa conditions.

A migrant worker from India, who spoke to the Herald on the condition that he isn’t identified, was assaulted and left at the airport in the early hours of the morning last week after failing to pay “extortion” money to his employer.

The 27-year-old painter, who wanted to be known only as Singh, was recruited from India and paid a fee of about $20,000 for his initial visa and arrived in New Zealand last month and stayed with his employer’s family and three other colleagues in a two-bedroom house in South Auckland.

The exploited migrant worker is being helped by a Sikh temple in Takanini. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Singh was not paid any wages for the three weeks that he worked but was instead asked by his employer to pay another $20,000 - and threatened with deportation if he failed to do so.

“I already gave my whole family’s savings and even borrowed money so I didn’t have any more to give. I was hoping to come here to earn a salary and pay that money back,” he said.

“I begged them to have mercy, but they said if I had no more money to give then they will deport me and ban me from coming back to NZ.”

When it became clear he didn’t have the means to pay any more money, the man said the employer and two of his colleagues assaulted him in the early hours on August 9 and drove him to Auckland Airport.

He borrowed money to pay for his visa to come to NZ, and was extorted for more by his employer when he arrived. Photo / Jason Oxenham

They escorted him into the departure lounge but as they handed Singh’s passport at the ticketing counter, Singh shouted that he needed the police - and the three men fled.

He is now being helped by a social worker and the Takanini Gurdwara Sahib Sikh temple, where he is being supported with accommodation and food.

Singh requested that the Herald not to seek comments or contact the employer for fear of retribution because they knew the whereabouts of his family members in Punjab.

Dalijit Singh, president of The Supreme Sikh Society of NZ, said Singh was one of about 10 exploited migrant workers that are being referred to the temple each week.

“This is becoming a real problem since the start of this accredited employer programme,” Daljit said.

Indian migrant told airport staff he needed police help. Photo / Jason Oxenham

At a Working In breakfast conference at the Park Hyatt on Wednesday morning, participants were told that it was quite common that migrant workers from India were being “sold” work visas for around $30,000.

Working In director Scott Mathieson said the applicants were also being misled by “agents” about their job offers.

Steve Watson, Head of Immigration Compliance and Investigation, said the Accredited Employer Work Visa is the agency’s main temporary work visa “designed to ensure New Zealanders are first in line for jobs.

“Where genuine skill or labour shortages exist, accredited employers can hire migrants,” Watson said.

More than 77,000 Accredited Employer Work Visas have been approved since the new visa opened in July 2022, and there are approximately 27,400 accredited employers.

He said the agency received a range of allegations and complaints, including worker exploitation, overstaying or people working or employing workers illegally.

The complaints are not all specific to the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) category. This means that Immigration New Zealand has multiple investigations underway at any one time. These may relate to an individual, employer or multiple employers,” he said.

“As at 6 August 2023, we are currently investigating 164 accredited employers. These investigations are in a variety of stages and we can’t comment on open investigations.”

He said suspensions of accredited employers can be used when there is an active investigation or case pending for potential non-compliance.

“As such, we are not able to provide further detail on employers who have had their accreditation suspended at this time,” he said.

“The vast majority of employers are doing the right thing and treat their migrant workers fairly and well. Employers are expected to take their responsibilities seriously and comply with AEWV conditions.”