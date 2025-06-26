Kemp was a first-term MP. Last year, she took leave from Parliament for several months to battle kidney disease.

She beat Labour’s Peeni Henare in the seat in 2023 with the smallest majority of 42. Her death will lead to a byelection. The seat has bounced between Labour and the Māori Party, having been the seat of former Labour MP John Tamihere, now Te Pāti Māori president, former Māori Party co-leader Sir Pita Sharples, and Henare.

Kemp revealed some of her background in her maiden speech in 2023. Raised by her grandparents in South Taranaki until the age of 11, she had strong connections to the Rātana Church. But she has lived in Auckland for 35 years, immersing herself in the world of hip-hop and its administration in New Zealand. Before becoming an MP, she had been head of the Manurewa Marae, which vaccinated 65,000 people across Auckland during the Covid pandemic.

The marae was central to several inquiries after allegations that the provision of data to health and social services providers for the purposes of Census 2023 and Covid-19 vaccinations was misused. But it was public agencies, rather than the marae, that were subject to the investigation.

Kemp’s death is the second of an MP this term. First-term Green MP Fa’anānā Efeso Collins collapsed and died unexpectedly in February last year. If Parliament follows what happened when he died, the House will dispense with Question Time today, spend some time marking her death, and then adjourn. We can only hope that the Speaker’s Office and Te Pāti Māori will be co-ordinating on the tikanga of the event.

The unprecedented three-week suspension of Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi for a haka that interrupted a vote ended at midnight last night.

That means that if they choose to, they will be able to attend Question Time today, where the death of their colleague will be marked.

The House is about to go into a two-week recess after that.

As well as being banned from the House and select committees, Ngarewa-Packer and Waititi, and their young colleague Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi Clarke, had their pay docked by 0.2% per day of their gross annual salary. Combined, it was almost $20,000 in what is effectively a fine.

As co-leaders of a party with six MPs, their annual salary is $200,700 each a year, so having their pay docked for 21 days means they were fined $8429 each. Maipi-Clarke was suspended for seven days and earns less, so her total financial penalty was $2427.

But that is a total of $19,285 forfeited in salary by the three MPs.

It perhaps needs repeating that the Privileges Committee’s recommendations were way out of line with previous findings, the most serious of which was against Sir Robert Muldoon in 1987. He was suspended for three days for being rude to the Speaker and received no financial penalty.

Te Pāti Māori MPs perform a haka during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill in Parliament last year. Photo / Adam Pearse

The committee’s treatment of Te Pāti Māori was led by its most senior members, Judith Collins, KC, and Winston Peters, and their report did not attempt to justify the harsh penalty in terms of relativity.

As former Labour Speaker Adrian Rurawhe suggested during the debate on the suspension, it will create a dangerous precedent.

To have such a penalty so out of whack with previous breaches of the rules could also have a chilling effect on the Speaker even referring matters to the Privileges Committee.

The haka was performed during the vote on Act’s Treaty Principles Bill in November, which was defeated.

... And then there was NZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is on his way back to New Zealand after a week in China and several days in Europe rubbing shoulders with Nato leaders. Hours before leaving for Nato, he ended his China trip with a bizarre comment to reporters. He took issue with comments by Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte that China was co-ordinating with Russia, Iran and North Korea.

“We haven’t seen evidence of those four powers co-ordinating actively against the West,” Luxon said.

Political editor Thomas Coughlan, who was in China, said Luxon’s statement was not prompted by any question about the matter. Luxon volunteered his view.

By the time Luxon got to Europe, he was the only leader of the Indo-Pacific (IP4) affiliates to make it. Most notably, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pulled out after hearing that the IP4 meeting with US President Donald Trump was not confirmed. Ishiba has since hinted that he may also have wanted to avoid any pressure to commit to 5% in defence spending, as Nato partners did yesterday. South Korea followed suit and Australia’s Anthony Albanese already flew halfway around the world, to a G7 conference in Canada last week, in the hope of meeting with Trump. But Trump left early to attend to the bombing of nuclear facilities in Iran.

Trump was treated as a hero by some at the Nato summit, with Rutte indulging in almost unseemly gushing – and having to explain why he referred to the US President as “Daddy”.

By the way...

• Labour leader Chris Hipkins has returned from his trip to Europe, where he visited Denmark and Dublin, where his former colleague Sir Trevor Mallard is ambassador. En route, he stopped off in London where, by chance, his predecessor and former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern was attending various events to promote her memoir and a reunion was organised at late notice, including Ardern, Hipkins, Ardern’s former press secretary Andrew Campbell, former press secretary Zach Vickery and former Labour MP Darren Hughes.

• Speaker Gerry Brownlee, recently back from leading a delegation to Japan, is leading another in next week’s recess to the United Nations in New York and to Capitol Hill in Washington DC. With him will be National MP Andrew Bayly, Labour MP Barbara Edmonds, Act MP Todd Stephenson and Green MP Tamatha Paul.

Quote unquote

“This is the most serious I’ve ever dealt with and it takes me back to the Cuban missile crisis [of October 1962]” – Foreign Minister Winston Peters speaking hours after the US bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Micro quiz

What does the acronym Nato stand for and where is it based? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

Health Minister Simeon Brown spent just one hour before the health select committee during Scrutiny Week.

Goes to the health committee for cutting the time Health Minister Simeon Brown had before it in Scrutiny Week from 90 minutes last year to just one hour this year. A bid by Labour’s Ayesha Verrall to extend the time failed. In Brown’s favour, he offered to stay a bit longer after the hour was up, but one of the most crucial portfolios deserves better.

Bouquet

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Goes to Chris Hipkins and Gerry Brownlee for requiring Finance Minister Nicola Willis to answer a straight question about who introduced the Depositor Compensation Scheme she was alluding to in the House. It was like pulling teeth, but she got there in the end. The answer was Labour’s Grant Robertson.

Quiz answer: North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, based in Brussels, Belgium.

