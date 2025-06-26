Advertisement
Updated

Parliament in shock over unexpected death of MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp – Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Peeni Henare and Willie Jackson speak to media following passing of Takutai Kemp
Audrey Young
Opinion by Audrey Young
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.
Learn more

This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select “Inside Politics with Audrey Young” and save your preferences.

Welcome to Inside Politics. MPs and Te Pāti Māori in particular will be in shock today after the unexpected , aged 50, the MP for the Auckland seat of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Save

