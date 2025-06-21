Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

The unique camera China used to film Christopher Luxon and what it means

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Photo / Supplied

Thomas Coughlan
Opinion by Thomas Coughlan
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.
Learn more

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was given the star treatment in the most traditional sense when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

It wasn’t the motorcade or the red carpet (although the motorcades have been impressive and, this being

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics