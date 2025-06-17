Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Christopher Luxon begins China mission with a focus on meat, dairy ... and skincare

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 18 2025. Video / Herald NOW

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon begins the first day of his whistle-stop China trade mission today in Shanghai.

He touched down in Shanghai in the early hours of Wednesday morning, New Zealand time.

The trip takes place against a turbulent geopolitical backdrop, but chatting to the Chinese Government about this will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics