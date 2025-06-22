Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

New Ombudsman John Allen prioritises relationships over penalties

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Ombudsman John Allen said we don't have penalties but we have mana. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ombudsman John Allen said we don't have penalties but we have mana. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
Opinion by Audrey Young
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.
Learn more

Of all the Government agency chiefs fronting up to MPs for Scrutiny Week at Parliament last week, Ombudsman John Allen had the least time, with only 20 minutes allocated.

But it is a relatively small independent agency, Allen has been in the job only 12 weeks, and the agency itself

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics