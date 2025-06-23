NZ First drafting bill to require only one Ngāpuhi settlement

NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones.
Photo / Mark Mitchell
NZ First Minister Shane Jones is drafting legislation to require a single settlement with Ngāpuhi rather than multiple agreements with smaller groups, saying there is no benefit to turning the country’s largest iwi into “confetti”.
Jones has warned against the Ngāpuhi settlement being “hijacked” by a sovereignty debate afterthe Government last week declared it would never agree to treaty settlements that disputed whether the Crown was sovereign.
For the first time, a clause was included in an initial deed (drawn up under the previous Labour Government) with East Coast iwi Te Whānau-ā-Apanui where the iwi and the Crown “agreed-to-disagree” on who held sovereignty.
The coalition Government said it was not prepared to progress the settlement without that being removed.
This prompted Pita Tipene, a leader of Far North iwi Ngāti Hine, to rule out a settlement under this Government, saying his people were “just as staunch and ferocious in saying we hold authority and sovereignty over our own” as the Crown was in asserting its sovereignty.
“There is no reason why matters of powers and authority don’t get continually discussed in the future, but it must outstrip the importance of a singular Ngāpuhi settlement,” the NZ First deputy leader said.
“I think that each hapū probably wants a pony and it’s understandable that maybe they want to protect some of the fishing grounds or recover some of the cultural resources ... and that’s not to be diminished.
“But what is really needed is a powerful economic endowment that will see them through the years.”
Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith said the Government’s preference was for a single commercial settlement with Ngāpuhi but it was open to settlements with smaller groupings if it got the deal done.
But Jones said the latter option would never happen as long as NZ First was in Government.
“I have seen the difficulties when other rohe (areas) have broken themselves up into tiny economically insignificant iwi units. They lack the capital robustness because they’ve created these units that are too small to be economically relevant.”
The party would present the member’s bill to coalition partners in spring, a move “reflective of new beginnings”, Jones said.
He signalled that the bill might have to wait to be included in future coalition agreements, but that it would “give Ngāpuhi leadership something to gnaw on that’s concrete and tactile”.
“Any bill that we have will explicitly state there is no separate Ngāpuhi hapū sovereignty. There’s zero tolerance for any suggestion that there is separate hapū sovereignty.”
Jones said he had “probably put more capital into Ngāpuhi than any other minister” and has been pushing for a single Ngāpuhi entity approach for “about 30 years”.
“Tai Tokerau already has a host of harrowing socioeconomic data and that’s why we will not be agreeing with anything other than a pan-Ngāpuhi approach.
“It’s evident to us that the hapū-centric approach has meant the North has missed out for the last 20 years and it’s likely to miss out for another 20 years.
“If we maintain this hapū-centric approach, I do not believe by 2040 we will have a Ngāpuhi settlement.”
In an April 2024 interview with Q+A with Jack Tame, Ngāpuhi chair Mane Tahere said there was some “deep kōrero” happening within marae and hapū around a settlement, reparation and the language to be used.
“I think that is exciting and really, really positive. What we do have to be sure of is protection of our hapū and our people.
“The number one question is ‘what is settlement?’ ... and we as Ngāpuhi need to have a conversation ... is it settlement of language, is it reparation? What does that actually mean?