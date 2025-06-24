Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Parliament to speak on US’ attacks on Iran as President Trump claims ceasefire

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says it's still not clear what disruption the war has inflicted on oil supply chains. Video / Mark Mitchell

Parliament is expected to address the United States’ bombings in Iran and the wider conflict between Israel and Iran when the House meets this afternoon.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will make a ministerial statement to the House, which other political parties will have an opportunity to speak to.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics