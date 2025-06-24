Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Regulatory Standards Bill: Does David Seymour’s bill allow companies to sue for compensation?

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Act leader David Seymour is rejecting claims his controversial Regulatory Standards Bill could lead to corporations seeking compensation if their property rights are affected.

Act leader David Seymour is rejecting claims his controversial Regulatory Standards Bill could lead to corporations seeking compensation if their property rights are affected and believes those saying so could be “deliberately making mischief”.

The legislation sets out “principles” for regulation. These don’t have legal effect – not following them

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics