Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Opinion: NZ puts one ‘existential threat’ over another in Pacific sales job for oil and gas ban reversal

Adam Pearse
By
Politics reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Many Pacific countries are vulnerable to climate change.

Many Pacific countries are vulnerable to climate change.

Key facts:

  • New Zealand fully supports the Australian Pacific policing initiative as leaders endorse the plan to coordinate policing services in the region.
  • PM Christopher Luxon says it’s likely he’ll make a financial contribution this year to a new fund for Pacific nations to help pay for climate change resilience projects.
  • United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres criticised governments for issuing more oil and gas permits but didn’t raise New Zealand’s proposed exploration ban reversal with Luxon in their meeting a week ago.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics