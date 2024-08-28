Foreign Minister Winston Peters attending the Pacific Islands Forum opening ceremony with adviser Michael Appleton in Tonga on Monday. Photo / Adam Pearse
Foreign Minister Winston Peters is denying claims he questioned humanity’s role in climate change after comments he made while in Tonga at the Pacific Islands Forum.
Peters, asked about climate change yesterday, given its importance to the forum and the region, spoke of how the climate had changed for “thousands of years”, citing floods in the same area in Hawke’s Bay that saw extensive flood damage in Cyclone Gabrielle.
“There’s always climate change. Our job is to build, as much as we can, the resilience against it.”
A common argument for those who denied humans caused the warming climate was to state the climate had changed naturally, independent of humanity.
Asked if he believed the climate changed naturally and not impacted by emissions, Peters said: “No but what I’m saying to you was there have been massive changes over the millennium.”
Luxon today held several bilateral meetings with Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku, committing New Zealand’s support for helping rebuild Tonga’s parliament and a second undersea cable.
Later in the morning, he spoke with Samoa’s PM, Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, in which he expressed the country’s condolences regarding a recent crash that left two Samoan seasonal workers and their uncle dead and one worker, also a family member, critically injured in hospital.
Ahead of his media stand-up, it was understood Luxon had another meeting but his office declined to say who was involved, claiming the meeting was private.
In the afternoon, Luxon attended an event at Teufaiva Stadium to celebrate New Zealand spending $110,000 to support women’s rugby in Tonga.
He was expected to have further bilateral meetings with the Solomon Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands and Papua New Guinea.
