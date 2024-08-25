United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (front left) enters the opening ceremony of the Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga. Photo / Adam Pearse

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters was in attendance as New Zealand’s representative at the ceremony. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon would arrive tomorrow ahead of the leaders’ retreat.

Guterres last week met Luxon during his second-ever visit to New Zealand.

Despite his opposition to oil and gas exploration, Guterres told journalists on Saturday he didn’t raise the ban with Luxon, but he believed it was a futile exercise.

“The only thing I can tell you is that the oil and gas that will be discovered from now, I am absolutely sure it will never be used.”

Also in his speech in Tonga’s capital of Nuku’alofa today, Guterres committed to mobilising “international resources for the Pacific Resilience Facility” - a climate and disaster community financing vehicle.

“[T]he region urgently needs substantial finance, capacities and technology to speed up the transition and invest in adaptation and resilience.”

Members of the Pacific Islands Forum sit together for a family photo after the opening ceremony. Photo / Adam Pearse

Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, also the incoming forum chairman, welcomed Guterres’ commitments and encouraged him to “take our stories to the global community”.

The issue of tensions in New Caledonia, one of the primary concerns of the forum, was only raised briefly by Hu’akavameiliku in his statement. The matter, he said, must be addressed through the Pacific’s value of self-determination.

Unrest in the French territory has been ongoing for months after France tried to change voting rights, a move opposed by pro-independence groups.

Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa described the Pacific as the “centre of geopolitical interest” and at the “forefront of a battle against climate change”.

He said the forum needed to be “clear and decisive” as well as being “vigilant” to regional security issues.

“We may be small island countries but as a blue Pacific continent, we are a force to be reckoned with.”

Foreign Minister Winston Peters at the Pacific Islands Forum opening ceremony in Tonga. Photo / John Tulloch

Peters, in his penultimate day in Tonga, held a breakfast bilateral with Tokelau’s head of government.

It’s understood plans for bilateral meetings with representatives of the European Union and Azerbaijan this afternoon have been pushed due to scheduling changes and travel interruptions.

