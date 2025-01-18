Reti is expected to remain in Cabinet with different portfolios but will slide down the Cabinet rankings to reflect the loss of health. He is currently ranked fourth in Cabinet.

Health is expected to go to Brown, who currently holds the transport, local government and energy portfolios. Brown would lose some of his current portfolios to free him up to focus on health.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (right) and Local Government Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop could pick up a portfolio as a result or Simon Watts, another trusted by Luxon, could instead pick up a portfolio.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is tipped to be given a wider economic growth portfolio as well as finance as Luxon tries to sharpen the focus on the economy.

Her public service portfolio is expected to be given to another minister. That could be Judith Collins, Luxon’s most experienced minister, who knows the public sector well. Collins also already has responsibility for the digitising government programme.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The reshuffle is of National ministers only and does not impact on coalition partners NZ First and Act.

It is Luxon’s first major reshuffle since forming his Government in December 2023.

He has previously only made some small-scale changes where a minister was not performing. It is understood it will not include significant changes to Cabinet rankings.

The minister set to lose a place is not a current Cabinet minister. Luxon has previously had to switch portfolio responsibilities of some of the ministers outside Cabinet because of mistakes – including Melissa Lee and Penny Simmonds, over the latter’s mishandling of disability funding. Andrew Bayly has also come under fire for his behaviour to a worker at a winery last year.

Lee, Ethnic Affairs and Economic Development Minister, was stripped of the broadcasting portfolio and demoted after struggling to respond to the difficulties faced by the media – including the closure of Newshub and cuts at TVNZ.

Lee’s economic development role is likely to be absorbed into the wider economic growth portfolio, which is expected to be picked up by Willis.

Among National’s first-term MPs, James Meager and Katie Nimon are considered front-runners for ministerial posts.

Claire Trevett is the NZ Herald’s political editor. She started at the Herald in 2003 and joined the Press Gallery team in 2007. She is a life member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery.