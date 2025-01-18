Luxon will this afternoon unveil changes to his line-up in a reshuffle that is understood to contain two or three big changes and which will see one minister lose their ministerial post, making room for someone new to get a post outside Cabinet.
Luxon has made it clear he sees the problematic health sector as one of the Government’s biggest challenges. While Reti has a background in health, there has long been speculation he would be replaced by someone with sharper political management skills as the health sector faced major deficits and governance issues.
Her public service portfolio is expected to be given to another minister. That could be Judith Collins, Luxon’s most experienced minister, who knows the public sector well. Collins also already has responsibility for the digitising government programme.
The reshuffle is of National ministers only and does not impact on coalition partners NZ First and Act.
It is Luxon’s first major reshuffle since forming his Government in December 2023.
He has previously only made some small-scale changes where a minister was not performing. It is understood it will not include significant changes to Cabinet rankings.
The minister set to lose a place is not a current Cabinet minister. Luxon has previously had to switch portfolio responsibilities of some of the ministers outside Cabinet because of mistakes – including Melissa Lee and Penny Simmonds, over the latter’s mishandling of disability funding. Andrew Bayly has also come under fire for his behaviour to a worker at a winery last year.
Lee, Ethnic Affairs and Economic Development Minister, was stripped of the broadcasting portfolio and demoted after struggling to respond to the difficulties faced by the media – including the closure of Newshub and cuts at TVNZ.
Lee’s economic development role is likely to be absorbed into the wider economic growth portfolio, which is expected to be picked up by Willis.