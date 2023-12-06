Katie Nimon will deliver her first speech in Parliament. Photo / NZME

Katie Nimon will deliver her first speech in Parliament. Photo / NZME

Napier MP Katie Nimon is delivering her maiden speech in Parliament this afternoon.

When an MP enters Parliament for the first time, they are given the opportunity to deliver a speech.

Typically, MPs talk about their hopes and aspirations for their time in Parliament and what they hope to achieve.

National MP Nimon, who is the youngest MP in Hawke’s Bay at the age of 33, was scheduled to deliver her maiden speech at 2.15pm on Wednesday.

Nimon is one of four new MPs from Hawke’s Bay who are entering Parliament - alongside National’s Catherine Wedd (Tukituki), Labour’s Cushla Tangaere-Manuel (Ikaroa-Rawhiti), and National’s Mike Butterick (Wairarapa).

They will all be given the opportunity to share a maiden speech. Not all will be done this year.