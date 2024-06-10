Well over a thousand demonstrators have packed into Auckland’s Aotea Square for the 'March For Nature' protest against the Government’s Fast Track Approvals Bill.

The head of a group representing mining interests in New Zealand says claims the Government’s proposed fast-track consenting legislation will lead to environmental destruction are “bordering on hysteria”.

Straterra chief executive Josie Vidal, in her submission on the bill to a select committee at Parliament, said she was frustrated by “submitters and commentators” arguing for mining projects to be excluded from consideration for fast-tracking.

“The notion that this bill somehow paves the way to destroy the environment with vast swathes of the countryside turned into mines is bordering on hysteria,” she told MPs on the Environment select committee.

“People are not listening or do not want to listen to how projects that impact the environment work and what mitigation is undertaken.”

On Saturday, an estimated 20,000 people marched in Auckland to show their opposition to the Fast-Track Approvals Bill, particularly its impact on the environment.

The bill aims to speed up constants for new regional and nationally significant projects, but the potential for more mines with less public input or scrutiny has drawn the ire of environmental groups.

The Environment select committee today heard another round of submitters wishing to state their position on the bill and propose potential changes.

Vidal said her organisation supported the bill’s intent to speed up a currently “dysfunctional” decision-making process and stressed the work mining outfits undertook to protect the environment.

“Miners will continue to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on predator control to protect indigenous biodiversity, run breeding programmes for Kiwis, protect little blue penguins, study frogs, keep lizards safe, spend millions of dollars on planting the right plants where they have previously mined, protect waterways with innovative water management and generally quietly go about leading the world in environmental management of mines.”

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson pointed out Vidal’s comments didn’t align with those of Resources Minister Shane Jones – one of three ministers who would hold significant power to grant consents under the bill – who had freely stated opportunities to develop necessary infrastructure wouldn’t be waylaid by the threat it posed to animals.

“A few frogs will be in the departure lounge,” Jones said on Saturday.

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson (centre, one from left) and Chlöe Swarbrick (on her right) attend the protest, alongside Green MPs Huhana Lyndon, Ricardo Menendez March and Lawrence Xu-Nan. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Davidson believed Vidal’s claims of “hysteria” were a “bit of gaslighting” and questioned why anyone would consider concerns about the bill’s impact on species and living systems to be hysterical.

She said the Government had, through this bill and others, made it clear it was not prioritising environmental protection. Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton, a former National MP, has warned the bill posed “significant risks to the environment”.

Davidson supported increasing the speed of the consenting process for some projects such as housing. Her view was similar to that of the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, which today said it supported the bill’s intent as it related to public infrastructure.

Aggregate and Quarry Association chief executive Wayne Scott strongly supported the bill in that it would quicken the current consenting process.

Scott explained how aggregate – crushed rock, gravel and sand – formed the foundation of every road and building.

“There will be increased demand for aggregate to build infrastructure and housing to meet population projections and to address the nation’s infrastructure deficit.”

Scott added it was expected all environmental and cultural requirements would be met under a new regime.

“We don’t want to see a rip, shit and bust approach to the environment.”

Representatives of South Island iwi Ngāi Tahu were among several voices from different Māori groups and entities to submit on the bill today.

Wellington iwi Ngāti Toa Rangatira organised a mass protest outside of Parliament last month against the legislation. Photo / Marty Melville

Te Runanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaikōura representative Rāwiri Manawatu said he was not opposed to fast-tracking but held concerns for the environment.

“It can work with the Crown delivering fit-for-purpose development,” Manawatu said.

“However, what this bill does is prioritise short-term economic gain for long-term environmental pain, that’s how we see it.”

Manawatu said it wasn’t the iwi’s preference to get tied up in legal action as a result of decisions enabled by the bill, but said the iwi wouldn’t shy away from it.

“We will act without hesitation to protect the interests of Ngāi Tahu whanui, our tamariki [children] and our mokopuna [grandchildren].”

Tensions flared somewhat between select committee members during Genesis Energy’s submission, which argued the importance of infrastructure that would help New Zealand achieve its renewable energy generation goals.

Green MP Scott Willis asked whether Genesis Energy chief executive Malcolm Johns would support projects that produced a lot of emissions, like coal mines, to be ineligible for fast-tracking.

Johns said coal was currently used as a “fuel of last resort” as the country transitioned to renewable options.

As Willis tried to press Johns for an answer, committee chairman and National MP Scott Simpson cut him off.

“This is not an appropriate forum for grandstanding of that sort,” Simpson said.

