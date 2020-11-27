Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid 19 coronavirus: Border 'failures' and mystery cases every two weeks - is a new outbreak inevitable?

14 minutes to read

Security at the border has at times proved vulnerable. Photo / Alex Burton

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A border incursion every two weeks and several subsequent cases, many of which remain unresolved - is another large outbreak inevitable? Derek Cheng takes a deep dive into what's going on, and whether we should

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.