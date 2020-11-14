Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19 coronavirus: NZ about to adopt Apple and Google's automated tracing

7 minutes to read

Digital Services Minister Kris Faafoi and Te Arawa Covid Response hub kaumatua Monty Morrison at the launch of the CovidCard trial in Rotorua on November 9. Photo / File

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Our smartphones could be automatically tracking us by Christmas.

The Ministry of Health is now in the final stages of getting Apple and Google's jointly-developed, Bluetooth-based contact-tracking system working with the government's official app.

"The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.