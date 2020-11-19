Covid 19 coronavirus: Why health officials didn't disclose Covid at spa

The actor explained New Zealand's contact tracing processes to the CNN host. Photo / File

Health officials didn't warn the public about a Covid-19 case visiting an Auckland spa.

US actor Wade Williams told CNN yesterday he was exposed to Covid-19 while getting a massage in Auckland - however, the massage parlour he visited was not publicised by health officials.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson has explained why.

"Places where all contacts are able to be identified and contacted by the public health unit are not generally communicated - this is one of those situations.

"Places of interest are often publicised as a public health precaution where a case may have a number of casual contacts."

The Ministry of Health is yet to confirm how many businesses have been visited by Covid-19 positive cases but not disclosed publically.

Williams told CNN yesterday in a live interview that he was contacted by authorities after being exposed to Covid-19 while getting a massage.

US actor Wade Williams says he was exposed to Covid-19 while getting a massage in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

"I've been doing this piece of work here, some stunts where I throw myself off [something] about 10 times. I had to die falling backward, I was a little sore," he said.

"I went to a nice spot and had a massage and I happened to lay on the massage table and have my face in that little hole that somebody who had tested positive Covid had just been in, right before I went in.

"Even though they cleaned the table and changed the sheets, and they cleaned the room and wore masks, and temperatures, they were concerned I might get it."

Williams said he got the massage on a Thursday afternoon.

"I started getting calls Saturday morning. I kind of figured out what it was and called back by the end of that day. The next morning I was in quarantine for 14 days."

It is unclear where in Auckland the actor has been staying.

Wade also explained New Zealand's contact tracing process to the CNN host.

"When I first came here I was educated by the New Zealand Government about how to use their app. They know when you've been somewhere, and who's been there with you.

"They know pretty quickly if there's been someone there with you that had tested positive for Covid or had the symptoms of Covid."

Williams was full of praise for the hotel staff and frontline workers he had met.

He described the way he had been treated in quarantine as "wonderful".

"The words I would use is respect and loving-kindness. They have really done a good job with this.

"[New Zealand is] an island nation which I don't think actually makes a difference, the way they do it. I think anybody can do this if they just ask the people of New Zealand how they do it."