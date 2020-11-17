Covid 19 coronavirus: Compulsory masks on trains, planes, ferries and buses from midnight

Aucklanders are gearing up once more for wearing masks on public transport in a bid to stamp out the latest Covid outbreak in the community.

From tomorrow, around 250,000 commuters using Auckland buses, trains and ferries every day will be legally required to wear a face covering as they journey to and from work.

Alerts have been sent out by Auckland Transport and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is urging everyone to "do your part" to tighten up the country's defences against Covid-19.

In the latest change to public health rules announced on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern issued a mandatory order for all commuters using Auckland public transport to cover up from 11.59pm on Wednesday as the region faces a second outbreak in recent months.

Five people in the community have contracted Covid this month after a defence worker at the Jet Park quarantine facility become infected.

Health officials are still trying to work out how the cluster spread from the man to a shop assistant working in a High St boutique.

The move comes without needing to change national or regional Covid alert settings. New Zealand is presently at alert level 1. Previously it was compulsory to wear a mask on public transport at the higher alert level 2.

The new travel rules include long-distance bus and train journeys from or through Auckland.

But there are a string of exceptions.

They include taxi and ride-share passengers, school buses, children under the age of 12 and people with certain medical conditions.

Passengers flying on private planes will also be exempt.

Earlier this week Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said drivers and other public transport workers would not be responsible for enforcing the new regulations. This would be done by police, who would initially take an educative response.

Masks mandatory on public transport from tomorrow.



In preparation I ordered the seat fabric to match @AklTransport.



I assume this is what everyone has done? pic.twitter.com/AZTozIjrLg — Tim McCready (@Tim_McCready) August 29, 2020

Ardern indicated the mandatory wearing of masks on public transport would be in place for the foreseeable future.

She encouraged, where possible, for all people to wear masks on public transport, even if they were not in Auckland.

Cabinet would be considering if wearing masks on public transport should be rolled out to the rest of New Zealand but at this stage there was no time frame.

She said the new rules were "another line of defence" when it came to the country's Covid-19 response plan.

After weeks of disruption from August's outbreak and a quasi-lockdown of the central business district on Friday, Goff welcomed the move to keep the virus in check.

"This is a sensible precaution to tighten up our defences against Covid-19, so please do your part to keep yourself and others safe," he tweeted.