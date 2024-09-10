Advertisement
New Zealand / Politics

Cost to hold 2025 Māori ward referendums revealed for 12 councils

Azaria Howell
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
Maori ward councillor, Pera Paniora, speaks after council voted to disestablish Maori wards. Video / Michael Craig
  • 43 out of 45 councils with Māori wards have voted to keep them, meaning they must now hold a poll to see if ratepayers agree.
  • Greater Wellington Regional Council estimates its Māori ward referendum will cost $350,000, excluding GST.
  • Waipā mayor Susan O’Regan has called such a referendum a waste of money given they’ve already received submissions from the public on the original proposal to establish a Māori ward.

Councils have overwhelmingly voted to keep their Māori wards but there’s concern a new requirement from the Government to hold a poll puts more costs on them they simply can’t afford.

