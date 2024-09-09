Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Luxon’s choice: Kotahitanga or destructive referendums - Simon Wilson

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon confirmed he had not seen a draft of the bill at Cabinet today. Video / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS

Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues, with a focus on Auckland. He joined the Herald in 2018.

OPINION

Prime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand