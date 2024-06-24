Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Erica Stanford, Simeon Brown and the principles of good government – Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
8 mins to read
Erica Stanford knows what she wants and what the obstacles are and how to get past them. And she’s not wasting a dead second in doing it. Pictured with Christopher Luxon in October last year. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Erica Stanford knows what she wants and what the obstacles are and how to get past them. And she’s not wasting a dead second in doing it. Pictured with Christopher Luxon in October last year. Photo / Jason Oxenham

THREE KEY FACTS:

Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues, with a focus on Auckland. He joined the Herald in 2018.

OPINION

Erica

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand